Join KPRC 2 for the 2019 East End Street Festival

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 invites you to the 2019 East End Street Fest, Saturday, October 19th along the Navigation Promenade.

Join KPRC 2's Jennifer Reyna & Justin Stapleton for GRAMMY Award-winning musicians, a massive Kid's Zone, arts and crafts and plenty of food options to savor. Oh, and did we mention that admission is FREE? Visit www.eastendstreetfest.com for details and to register.

"We invite the entire Houston-area community to come and discover all that Houston's historic East End has to offer! Come see the art, come enjoy the foods, come and dance in the street," said Veronica Chapa, president of the East End District. "We're not even charging you a ticket -- all you gotta do is show up!"

Admission is FREE and gates are open from 2:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

KPRC 2 is a proud Media Sponsor of the 2019 East End Street Fest.

