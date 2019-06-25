Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale in hospital after experiencing stroke, heart attack symptoms

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale recorded a video from the hospital on June 25, 2019, after experiencing symptoms of a mini-stroke or heart attack.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale said he felt tingling in his arm, leg and face and thought he may be suffering from a ministroke.

He took himself to St. Luke's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center and said he will be evaluated over the next 24 hours.

He said he feels fine, but wanted to make sure nothing happened.

"I'll be here for the next day," McIngvale said in the video. "I feel fine."

McIngvale said he'll be out of the store for at least the next 24 hours.

He encouraged anyone who feels the symptoms of a ministroke or a heart attack to go get checked out immediately.

You can send Mattress Mack messages of support by texting 281-844-1963.

