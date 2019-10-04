5 free things to do in Houston this weekend that'll get you in the fall mood

It may not feel like fall right now, but there are a few free things you can do this weekend to get you in the autumnal spirit.

Pumpkin Fest

It's pumpkin season and it shows at Cornelius Nursery. It is hosting its annual Pumpkin Fest from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Drop in to enjoy free activities for the whole family, like pumpkin decorating for the kids, performances by Mad Science and you can even sign up for fall table decorating workshops.

Fall Festival

The fall festivities continue in Oak Ridge North at the community’s sixth annual Fall Festival on Saturday in Marilyn Edgar Park. They'll have food, a photo booth, a pumpkin patch, old-fashioned carnival games and giveaways from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Astronomy in the Park

After all the fun, you can kick back and enjoy some stargazing. Astronomy in the Park is back this weekend at Rustic Oaks Park in League City. You can check out a solar system model and there will be telescopes at your disposal so you can check out stars and visible planets. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m Saturday.

Youth poetry

Take your emerging writers and poets to a live Youth Performance Poetry session at Discovery Green at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. You can sign up to participate or just come for the show on the Hess Patio Deck.

Chicano Festival

The Houston Chicano Festival kicks off this weekend at Miller Outdoor Theatre where all performances are free. Tickets for covered seats are first-come, first-served at the theater box office between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the day of the performance.

