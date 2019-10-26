At The Burger Joint, get free milkshake every time Astros score a home run

The Burger Joint

HOUSTON - Are you looking for somewhere to cheer on the Houston Astros as they face off against the Washington Nationals in D.C. for Game 4 of the World Series? Look no further than The Burger Joint, a Montrose eatery offering great booze, burgers, oh, and FREE milkshakes every time the Astros score a home run.

"Milkshake on the house." We like the sound of that. With shake offerings like the Vietnamese coffee shake, the 8th Wonder Rocket Fuel Shake and the peanut butter shake, this promotion will have you cheering even harder for the ‘Stros than you thought possible.

Only restaurant customers dining at this eatery when the Astros score a home run are eligible for the promotion so order up some grub, stick around to watch the game and keep your fingers crossed for a homer.

The Burger Joint is located at 2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston, Texas 77006.

Lez go ‘stros! ⚾️🍟🥤🤘🏼❤️ @astrosbaseball first playoff game today @ 1:05pm. Make the Burger Joint your game watching... Posted by The Burger Joint on Friday, October 4, 2019

