5 things to do in the Houston area that won't break the bank

HOUSTON - Houston has a lot to offer, including some fun and family-friendly events happening this weekend that won't force you to shell out a lot of cash.
From movies to lasagna, there's something for everyone.
Here's this week's Freebie Friday list.
Family Game Night, Movie in the Dark
Carl Barton Jr. Park, Conroe
Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
You can enjoy super-sized versions of classic board games and then stick around for the 1995 version of "Jumanji" starting at 8:30 p.m.
Mommy & Me Fitness in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
Friday at 9:30 a.m.
You can enjoy the great outdoors with your tike, all while getting in some exercise. You can join Inspired Fitness for a free workout.
Festival Del Mariachi 2019
Traders Village, Houston
Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Enjoy one of Houston's best mariachi festivals. You can also enjoy all the food, drinks and shopping that Traders Village has to offer.
Wine, Art and Music Night
French Press Coffee House, Houston
Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Take in some new artists and enjoy some great drinks. Soups, salads and sandwiches will also be served.
National Lasagna Day
Participating Carrabba's Italian Grill locations
Friday through Monday
You can celebrate National Lasagna Day with a free slice of the layered pasta dish with the purchase of a steak or chicken entree.
