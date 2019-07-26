5 things to do in the Houston area that won't break the bank

HOUSTON - Houston has a lot to offer, including some fun and family-friendly events happening this weekend that won't force you to shell out a lot of cash.

From movies to lasagna, there's something for everyone.

Here's this week's Freebie Friday list.

Family Game Night, Movie in the Dark

Carl Barton Jr. Park, Conroe

Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can enjoy super-sized versions of classic board games and then stick around for the 1995 version of "Jumanji" starting at 8:30 p.m.

More info

Mommy & Me Fitness in the Plaza

Sugar Land Town Square

Friday at 9:30 a.m.

You can enjoy the great outdoors with your tike, all while getting in some exercise. You can join Inspired Fitness for a free workout.

More info

Festival Del Mariachi 2019

Traders Village, Houston

Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Enjoy one of Houston's best mariachi festivals. You can also enjoy all the food, drinks and shopping that Traders Village has to offer.

More info

Wine, Art and Music Night

French Press Coffee House, Houston

Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Take in some new artists and enjoy some great drinks. Soups, salads and sandwiches will also be served.

More info

National Lasagna Day

Participating Carrabba's Italian Grill locations

Friday through Monday

You can celebrate National Lasagna Day with a free slice of the layered pasta dish with the purchase of a steak or chicken entree.

