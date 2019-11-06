5 Over-the-top Houston-area playgrounds your kids will love

Levy Park Houston

HOUSTON - As the Houston weather approaches something resembling bearable temperatures, head to these over-the-top H-Town-area playgrounds with your kiddos. These playgrounds get it right — from a 33 ft slide to a dinosaur play structure, there's something fun and over-the-top at each of these play pit stops.

Nestled in the heart of Houston's Upper Kirby district, the Levy Park playground offers a climbing wall and seven-foot-wide slide, the Cosmo climbing sphere, lighted tunnels, dance chimes, a three-tiered water feature and pavilion with an abundance of seating. This play scape also boasts an art cart outfitted with color pages and art supplies, a games cart loaded with board games, a book stand, free Wi-Fi and device charging stations.

Children's Park hours are 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

3801 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

This Cinco Ranch play scape with a water theme sits about 30 minutes outside downtown Houston and features a sensory garden, swings, a musical bridge, a raindrop berm lawn, and a slide tower and bridge connected to a hill slide. With an interactive water cycle wall, water-themed play structures and educational signs about water conservation, this public playground offers a great mix of education and fun. Parents, don't worry: There are ample shaded seating options throughout the playground including a shaded pavilion with picnic tables.

Exploration Park is open during daylight hours.

15020 Cinco Park Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Dinosaur-obsessed kiddos will get a kick out of climbing the "Travisaurus" triceratops bone play-structure at this Woodland Heights playground. Aside from that prehistoric play option, the playground also offers a climbing wall, sand pit and traditional playground staples like a jungle gym. Parents, while your kiddos play themselves silly, take a beat at one of many tables surrounding the playground. The park was constructed not just with kiddos in mind but based on the input of Travis Elementary School students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

This Travis Elementary School dinosaur park is open to the public each weekday, after school activities end, on weekends and on holidays.

3330 Hamilton St, Houston, TX 77004

Tire out your tots and this Buffalo Bayou Park play area designed to inspire a love of nature within children. Gear up to enjoy a 33-foot slide, climbing logs, a boulder rock scramble, a tri-level tree house. Parents, rest easy knowing there's access to parking, restrooms and a picnic pavilion.

The playground is open during daylight hours.

105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

This Heights-area playground features a railroad theme. This wooden fortress boasts boxcars, a locomotive, rope bridges and more.

The playground is open during daylight hours.

700 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

