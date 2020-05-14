YMCA of Greater Houston to reopen June 1

HOUSTON – The YMCA of Greater Houston will reopen a limited number of facilities for fitness-related services beginning June 1 as part of their phased opening approach, they said.

The YMCA said they will not draft member dues for the month of June while the phased approach is being implemented. All active members, on hold or contributing, will be welcomed back.

“We are grateful to the members who have opted in to continue contributing in support of our response efforts. We will release details the week of May 18 regarding locations, amenities and youth programs, including summer camps, that will reopen in phase one,” YMCA Houston said. “Additionally, we will share more information about our phased approach, enhanced safety measures based on any updated guidelines and an estimated timeline for further announcements.”

Ongoing updates about reopening plans can be found on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

The YMCA also continues to provide services such as weekly food distributions, child care for essential personnel and social services for senior citizens. As of May 14, the YMCA said they distributed almost 3 million lbs. of food, served 285,000 individuals, and cared for more than 600 children at 19 sites designed for child care for essential personnel.