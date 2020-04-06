Managers see more job openings in Houston

Houston is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 330 new jobs over the past week, and 1,910 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local manager also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 475 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local managers include Jack in the Box, Floor & Decor and Ritmo Latino Wireless.

Jobs posted by Jack in the Box in the past month in the area also included restaurant managers and team leaders, while Floor & Decor was hiring cashiers, sales associates and supervisors, and Ritmo Latino Wireless sought store managers, sales associates and sales representatives.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.