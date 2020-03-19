Owner of Killen’s BBQ provides free food for hospitality workers impacted by coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – A Houston restaurateur is giving back to the community.

Ronnie Killen is providing free barbecue sandwiches and chips to hospitality workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The distribution is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Killen’s, 101 Heights Boulevard.

Hospitality workers must provide a paycheck stub for proof of employment.

“We are here for you, and we will get through this together,” Killen wrote in a Facebook post.

Houston and Harris County officials recently declared a health emergency and ordered all restaurants and bars to close dine-in options and to shift to pick-up or delivery service.