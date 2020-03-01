High-performing Houston schools: How Eastwood Academy has achieved a 100 percent graduation rate

At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase the schools and educators providing students with outstanding education in the area we serve. Here, we will profile some of the highest-performing schools in the Houston area to get a glimpse at what makes them so successful.

Eastwood Academy

Grades: 9-12 | Address: 1315 Dumble St, Houston, TX 77023 | Phone: (713) 924-1697

Eastwood Academy is a Title 1 college preparatory charter high school just southeast of downtown Houston. All Eastwood Academy’s students take a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum and complete 80 hours of community volunteer work prior to graduation, according to the school.

The school’s honors

U.S. News & World Report ranks Eastwood Academy the 9th best high school in Texas and the third best in the Houston area.

In 2019, nonprofit Children at Risk ranked Eastwood Academy the fourth-best high school in the Houston area and the 22nd best in Texas.

The school has a 100 percent graduation rate.

The TEA awarded the school with all seven possible distinction designations for outstanding performance during the 2018-2019 school year. Eastwood Academy received designations for the categories comparative academic growth, postsecondary readiness, comparative closing the gaps and academic achievement in science, social studies, and math.

By the numbers

Total enrollment: 432

Economically disadvantaged students: 76.4%

English learners: 3.2%

Ethnic Distribution among students: African American (1.4%), Hispanic (95.1%), White (1.4%), American Indian (0.5%), Asian (1.4%), Two or more races (0.2%)

Student-teacher ratio: 19.4 to 1

Number of teachers: 22.2

Average teacher experience: 13 years

Average teacher salary:$55,514

TEA School Report Card

With an overall score of 99, Eastwood Academy earned an A for exemplary performance during the 2018-2019 school year.

The comprehensive score measures how well the school served its students, encouraged high academic achievement and growth and prepared students for success in college, a career or the military.

The TEA assesses the school’s performance in three different domains to determine its overall score: student achievement, school progress, and closing the gaps.

Student achievement gauges how much students learn and what they’re capable of by the end of the year. School progress determines how students at a given school perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. And the closing the gaps measures the percentage of different groups of students that performed above state goals.

Here’s how Eastwood Academy fared in these three categories:

Student Achievement: 98

School Progress: 97

Closing the Gaps: 100

For more information about Eastwood Academy, click here to view the performance report.