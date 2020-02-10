Houston industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Houston's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 1,190 new jobs over the past week and 2,422 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 501 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include Experis, Pi-Square Technologies LLC and APN Software Services Inc..

Jobs posted by Experis in the past month in Houston included software engineers, technicians and project managers, while Pi-Square Technologies LLC was hiring software engineers and data analysts, and APN Software Services Inc. sought software developers and program managers.

