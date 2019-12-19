Cookin’ Time With H-E-B: Easy recipes for your holiday party

Here is a yummy recipe from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 Lb Brussels Sprouts, Halved

14 Better Than Good Bacon, Strips, halved and cut lengthwise

2 Tsp Thyme, Fresh, chopped

2 fl oz Fischer&Weiser Brat Haus Beer Mustard

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

Directions

1) Heat oven to 400°F. Halve Brussels Sprouts.

2) Slice bacon in half and then again, in half lengthwise. Wrap each half of Brussels sprouts in a piece of the bacon. Place seam side down on a foil-lined sheet tray and sprinkle with fresh chopped thyme. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until bacon is cooked and Brussels sprouts are soft.

3) While Brussels sprouts are in the oven, blend the Brat Haus Beer mustard with the maple syrup and set aside.

4) Serve your bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts with the dipping sauce.

Peach Bourbon Bread Pudding

Ingredients

1 12 oz. King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

2 cups Heavy Cream or half and half

2 Eggs (beaten)

1 cup Fischer & Weiser Peach Bourbon

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup Butter (unsalted and melted)

¼ cup brown sugar

2 Tbs. Cinnamon

Directions

1) Preheat oven to 375F. Butter the inside of a 9x13 baking pan.

2) Cut the Hawaiian rolls into 2” cubed pieces.

3) In a large bowl, mix the eggs, heavy cream, peach bourbon, raisins, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon together.

4) Mix the king’s Hawaiian bread into the liquid making sure all the bread is wet.

5) Place the mixture in buttered baking dish and cover with foil.

6) Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.