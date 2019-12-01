HOUSTON – The winter season is here, but this museum is lighting things up in Houston.

The Dan Flavin Installation in Houston reopened its colorful doors Nov. 23. Houstonians can now enjoy its famous wall of neon lights for free. The exhibit, located at 1533 Sul Ross St., will be open from Wednesday through Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to Narcity, the Dan Flavin exhibit closed for several months due to routine maintenance and construction. The fluorescent lamps had to be uninstalled and reinstalled during the construction.

Although the exhibition is Instagram-worthy, picture taking isn’t exactly allowed. But here’s a mini gallery of those who were able to snap a picture for Instagram: