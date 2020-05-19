5 Holy Ghost Catholic Church members test positive after priest dies from possible COVID-19 complications

HOUSTON – The Holy Ghost Catholic Church has canceled mass for the foreseeable future after five members of the Redemptorists community tested positive for COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston did confirm that two of those individuals were priests that had been active in celebrating mass since they reopened services on May 2.

"Oh my god, it’s very scary,” said Eulalia Torres, who stopped by Monday to pray.

The five individuals have not been identified but were tested after the death of Father Donnell Kirchner on May 13.

According to the Holy Ghost Church Website, Kirchner was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The announcement on the Church’s website said there was a possibility Kirchner may have contracted the virus before he died but his cause of death has not been determined yet.

The Holy Ghost Church has notified the Houston Health Department and is asking parishioners to monitor their health for any possible symptoms.