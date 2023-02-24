Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Olha's husband was killed during the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops during the first weeks of the war. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

KYIV – The anniversary on Friday of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country's 43 million people. Here's a selection of what some of them said:

“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope." —- Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

"For me, it’s a terrible pain and a day where I don’t want to go back in my thoughts, rewatch photos or videos. A very tough day." — Daria Horda, 25, who hasn’t seen her family in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka since Moscow's troops rolled across Ukraine's borders on Feb. 24, 2022.

“This day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live.” — Tetiana Klimkova, a Kyiv resident who has a ribbon on her purse in Ukrainian colors blue and yellow.

“Victory is ours, young people will live.” — Nelia Zamostian, 62, who was attending a church memorial service in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became an early symbol of Russian atrocities.

“We have been standing for exactly one year. And we still know: every tomorrow is worth fighting for” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win" —- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

