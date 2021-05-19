US sanctions former Albania leader Berisha over corruption

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2013 file photo, Prime Minister Sali Berisha of the Democratic Party concedes defeat in front of his supporters at the party headquarters in Tirana. The United States has sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha, barring him from entering the country after being accused of involvement in significant corruption. Berisha, 76, who was also president in the 1990s, is now a lawmaker in the opposition Democratic Party. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that Berisha was involved in corrupt acts,such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes. (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina, File)

TIRANA – The United States on Wednesday sanctioned former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha for alleged “significant corruption” and barred him and his wife and children from entering the U.S.

Berisha, 76, who also served as Albania's president from 1992 to 1997, is currently a lawmaker representing the opposition Democratic Party.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that during Berisha's 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister, the politician “was involved in corrupt acts, such as misappropriation of public funds and interfering with public processes, including using his power for his own benefit and to enrich his political allies and his family members.”

The statement alleged that Berisha’s “own rhetoric demonstrates he is willing to protect himself, his family members, and his political allies at the expense of independent investigations, anticorruption efforts, and accountability measures.”

In response, Berisha deplored Blinken's accusations and urged the U.S. administration or anyone in the world “to make public any proof or document” that supports the U.S. sanctions.

Berisha's successor as leader of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, also called “for full transparency on any proof or document" linked to the U.S. decision. He described Berisha as the Albanian leader who made “the most distinguished contribution to the country’s development and strengthening of democracy.”

Berisha was the first leader of the center-right Democratic Party, which was created in December 1990 after a student protest ousted Albania's communist regime.

He was elected as Albania’s second post-communist president in 1992. During his presidency, a pyramid scheme in which many Albanians lost their life savings took the country to the brink of anarchy.

