Target's profit surges as Americans cast restrictions aside

FILE - In this July 10, 2019, file photo shoppers visit the downtown Target store in Minneapolis. Target has reported surging sales and profits for its fiscal first quarter thanks to shoppers who bought more apparel as they emerge from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

NEW YORK – Target's sales and profits surged in the first quarter as Americans emerged from the pandemic eager to spend.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 18% in the three-month period that ended May 1. That follows a 6.9% increase in the previous quarter. Online sales soared 50% after rocketing 118% in the prior quarter.

The Minneapolis chain also offered an upbeat sales outlook.

Clothing was the star performer as Americans ditched their sweatpants. Clothing sales spiked more than 60%. Sales of home goods rose in the mid-30% range. Sales of food and beverages grew, even on top of historic growth a year ago.

Target said in March that it will plow $4 billion into its business each year for the next several years to redo its stores, add new ones and speed up delivery. The capital investment is up 50% from the previous year.

It has been expanding its online delivery services and other ways for shoppers to make purchases. Target said items picked up at the store after being purchased online and Shipt, a member-based shipping program, increased by more than 90%. Still, more than 95% of its overall sales were fulfilled by its stores.

Ad

Target is investing heavily in its stores and on delivery. It will accelerate the pace of building small-format stores, with plans to add 30 to 40 new stores this year, up from 29 last year. It also will remodel 150 stores this year, and then push that number to 200 remodels a year later.

It is also testing a new distribution hub in Minneapolis and will build five more this year. The hubs will help sort packages and speed up deliveries to customers ordering online.