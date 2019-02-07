Simone Biles: There are no boundaries as long as you have a passion

Having won a combined total of twenty-five Olympic and World Championship medals, Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast and the third most decorated female gymnast in history. All that at 21 years old.

There is no question that she's one of a kind. But the fact that there are not many more black female gymnasts competing may be due to the financial costs attached to the Sport, which "gets expensive," she acknowledges, and it's year-round.

Watching other young gymnasts inspire her every time, Biles says, and hence she's also aware of how much of a role model figure she is for other girls. "I was in their position one day," she explains, "and so I hope that they see me and they are: 'You know what? If she can do it, I can do it.'

See Simone BIles talking with KPRC Khambrel Marshall on determination, sacrifices, mentors and the support network that takes care of her, plus her love for Houston.

