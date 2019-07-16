People flock to Space Center Houston to mark 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

HOUSTON - Families headed to the Space Center Houston on Tuesday to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.

It was July 16, 1969, when Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were shot into space aboard a Saturn V rocket to begin the four-day trip to the moon.

George Cook, of Houston, took his teenage sons to Rocket Park to let them see a Saturn V for themselves.

“It’s really important to be here, to show your kids where it started,” Cook said. “I was only six months old, and so, I got to watch the launch, but I don’t remember anything of course."

Tuesday kicks off eight days of events and celebrations at the Space Center, marking the launch, the landing and the return of Apollo 11.

For a list, visit SpaceCenter.org.

