HOUSTON - NASA held its Destination Station exhibit at Discovery Green for the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 lunar mission Saturday.

Guests had a chance to explore the exhibit and learn about the historic moon landing and NASA's upcoming mission to Mars.

KPRC Meteorologist Frank Billingsley emceed at the event as well.

Admission was free.

