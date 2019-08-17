One-tank trips: 5 places to see in College Station

HOUSTON – One tank of gas can take you from Houston to some pretty amazing places. Our ongoing series "One Tank Trips," helps you discover what to do, and where to eat and stay in these places.

College Station, Texas

Distance from Downtown Houston to College Station: 96 miles

As students and parents are gearing up for the school year, many Houstonians will be moving up to College Station for classes at Texas A&M and other surrounding schools, but College Station is not only a college town.

This charming little city has plenty of activities and restaurants to keep you entertained off campus. These five spots are great to visit whether you are on a college visit or just need a quick trip conveniently near Houston.

Here are five things to know about your next trip there:

📷

This state-of-the-art historic museum preserves important artifacts and memorabilia of President George H.W. Bush. Current exhibits at the museum include 25 pieces of artwork from the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum collections along with the George and Barbara Bush Foundation. Another current exhibit includes different political cartoons throughout the years. The museum holds different events including movie showings and speakers. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There is also a museum store.

📷

2. Peach Creek Vineyards

Peach Creek Vineyards allows visitors to relax in College Station and enjoy an afternoon of good wine. Visitors are allowed to sample wines in the tasting room, purchase wine by the bottle or just sip on a glass surrounded by good company and the beauty of the vineyard. Guests can visit from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and by appointment only on Sunday. A tasting of up to six wines of choice starts at $10 per person. Tours of the vineyard are offered through reservations.

This four-star hotel is a luxury boutique hotel located in Century Square. With 162 rooms, the hotel offers guests a variety of amenities including a “farm to fire restaurant," a whiskey bar, live music and events and an outdoor pool. The hotel also offers plenty of convenient options for parents frequently visiting Texas A&M like a loyalty program, fitness center and same-day dry-cleaning service.

Dixie Chicken is the oldest bar on Northgate and has been considered the traditional bar for Aggies since 1974. Whether you are looking to have a drink, listen to music and relive your college nights, or enjoy chicken baskets, burgers, salads and more, this is the spot. With margarita Monday, tequila Tuesday, whiskey Wednesday, thirsty Thursday and Sunday funday, you are sure to never miss out on a good time with some quality college eats.

If you are heading to College Station with the kids between Nov. 8 and Dec. 30, do not miss out on Santa’s Wonderland. Santa’s Wonderland offers hayride tours and VIP house and carriage rides to view the Texas sized lights and decorations along with a snow playground, a snow tubing experience, a food village, winery, live music, shopping, plenty more kid’s activities and time to visit with Santa and his elves. Even if Texas is slacking with the winter temperatures this year, Santa’s Wonderland is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. The Early Bird Sale for tickets starts in less than a month so, reserve tickets early and have something for the whole family to look forward to.

Tips & Tricks