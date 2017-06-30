Woman charged with murder after shooting live-in boyfriend to death in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - A woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend is in jail Friday.

Linda Lizette Lerma, 29, is charged with the first-degree murder of her live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Joseph Daniel Malloy.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Malloy's body was found in their home on County Road 192 and County Road 865 in Liverpool.

Deputies said the couple got into a fight and Lerma is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting him.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.