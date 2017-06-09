Man accused of taking photos of customers in dressing rooms sought, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in two instances who allegedly took photos of customers as they tried on clothes in a dressing room.

Detectives learned that on May 30, a man was caught taking pictures of customers at the Tyler's Department Store at 1555 Lake Woodlands Dr. in The Woodlands. The Sheriff's Office said he was able to leave the store prior to the arrival of deputies.

In another incident, deputies were dispatched Sunday to the Target store at 1100 Lake Woodlands Dr.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies learned that a 40-year-old woman had caught a man allegedly taking a photo of her while she was trying on clothes inside the Target dressing room.

The woman said she observed a cellphone above the door of her dressing room, the Sheriff's Office said. She opened the door and found the man standing outside her door with a young child asleep in a stroller.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman confronted the man, who began pushing the stroller with the small child.

When the woman tried to stop the man, he rammed her with the stroller hard enough to push her out of the way, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or CrimeStoppers at 800-392-7867 (STOP).

