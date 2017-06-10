Steer tranquilized after hours-long standoff with deputies in Spring

SPRING, Texas - It's uncertain if it was a cowculated move or just luck, but a steer was able to avoid going to the slaughterhouse when it escaped.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies had to steer the animal in the right direction, but was ultimately shot with a tranquilizer gun multiple times after an hours-long standoff.

"It's not every day you come out and see a cow running down the street," said Jeanette Dooley, laughing, who lives in the neighborhood. "We came outside and we saw three cop cars and there was a cow coming down the street."

Neighbors in Spring witnessed the runaway steer who didn’t seem in the mood to have its name changed to sir-loin.

Fisher Ham and Meat Co., located on 5023 Spring Cypress Rd., said around 9:30 a.m. a customer was dropping off a steer to be slaughtered. They said there was a gap between the trailer and the shoot, which is how the steer was able to get out.

The stakes were high, the steer somehow dodged traffic on Spring Cypress Road and made it all the way through the Villages of Bridgestone neighborhood near Kuykendahl Road.

"He's trotting down the road you know, and about three cop cars tried to block him in, he would trot right around the next one it would come up, it was comical," said Dawson Rosas who lives in the neighborhood.

Deputies were able to block off the street and trap the steer. They had to shoot him multiple with several tranquilizer darts, but authorities were able to safely remove it from the neighborhood.

The slaughterhouse said the steer went back to its owner.

It’s unclear if the escape was part of the steer’s grade A plan because, a steer can’t be slaughtered for 30 days if it’s tranquilized.

"Well great he bought himself some time, that's good he had a good day,” said Rosas.

