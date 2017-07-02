1 killed, 1 shot at house party in Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Fort Bend County Sheriffs are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person dead and one injured.

Officials said deputies were called at 3 a.m. to the Greatwood Subdivision on Stone Arbor near Arbor View where several minors were running from a house party.

Deputies said one person was found dead and another was injured and taken by a medical helicopter to a hospital.

Deputies are interviewing witnesses from the party where they said the owners of the home were out of town.

The victim's identities have not been released.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.