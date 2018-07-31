WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood warning issued for Galveston County

HOUSTON - Heavy rain Tuesday in parts of southeast Texas prompted some weather alerts to be issued.

Here are the latest weather alerts from the National Weather Service:

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Galveston County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 128 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Texas City and La Marque.

Today's forecast

A summer cold front moving in Tuesday from north Texas will bringing a 50 percent chance of rain.

We could see as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain in isolated areas.

The clouds and rain promise cooler temperatures with highs around 90, then back to 96 by Wednesday.

