HOUSTON - Warm moist air invades the region today and for most of next week.

What that means is warmer than normal temperatures with highs near 70 today and will creep into the mid-70s through Thursday ahead of a front that will cool things down for next weekend.

Rain chances are around every day but not expecting any heavy rain. Just the nuisance variety!

Enjoy this break from winter weather but keep your umbrellas handy.

Khambrel



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.