This is when that cold front will finally arrive in Houston

HOUSTON - You've been hearing a lot of chatter about Fall finally arriving in Southeast Texas with the arrival of two cold fronts that will send us from a summer that has overstayed its welcome and cooler temperatures that can't get here soon enough.

Here's the breakdown:

Front No. 1 Friday

The first cold front will slide south into the region by Friday afternoon. This one isn't our introduction to fall-like temperatures. Highs Friday through Sunday will still be warm, near 90 each afternoon. However, it will tap into some drier air spilling in from the Midwest, which should take away some of the humidity through the afternoons.

Front No. 2 Monday

The second cold front is the one we've been waiting for to finally kick off October properly. This front will plunge through the area through the day on Monday bringing showers and some thunderstorms but will also bring in a refreshing wave of fall temperatures. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will refreshingly sit in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies, dry air and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Even though by next weekend, we'll turn back to a more typical, muggy, warmer forecast, you can at least break out the sweaters, Uggs, and pumpkin spice ... even if for just a few days.



