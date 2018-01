HOUSTON - Very warm temperatures this morning in the mid to upper 60s with south winds continuing to push in warmth and moisture ahead of a front tonight.

Highs today will reach the mid 70s with increasing showers into the afternoon and early evening.

A front will move through from midnight through 4 a.m. with the chance for thunderstorms.

Cooler and sunny for Monday afternoon.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.