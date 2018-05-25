Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in western Caribbean

HOUSTON - The first named storm of 2018 in the Atlantic Ocean has developed in the western Caribbean, and its name is Alberto.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the subtropical storm was located about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico, and about 195 miles southwest of the western tip of Cuba. It was moving north-northeast at 6 mph, with winds of 40 mph.

Tropical storm watches were issued for eastern Yucatan Peninsula and the western tip of Cuba.

Over the next 24 hours, what was once known as Invest 90L will move north into the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rain across the Southeast U.S. Flooding is a large concern from Louisiana to Florida. The threat for heavy rain will reach north into the Carolinas and Tennessee.

The impacts from the system will stay east of Southeast Texas. A ridge of high pressure will build in from the southwest, producing the hottest weather of the year so far. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s Memorial Day weekend and will approach triple digits next week.

Hurricane season officially begins next Friday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.