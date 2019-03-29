Rains, cool temperatures back in forecast after spring-like week

HOUSTON - Friday morning will be slightly warmer than it has been most of the week, with temperatures in the 60s.

People can expect temperatures to jump back into the upper 70s, but there will be lots of clouds Friday afternoon and just a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.

A cold front will bring some big changes for Houston's weekend forecast. Expect some rain and for temperatures to tumble by Sunday.

The front is expected to move through Saturday afternoon bringing some showers and thunderstorms, but temperatures will still be warm in the upper 70s.

However, temperatures behind the front will be in the low 60s. In fact, we’ll kick off April with noticeably cooler-than-average temperatures, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid-40s.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up to near 80 by the end of next week.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.