Rain pushes through Houston leaving behind cool, windy weather

HOUSTON - Drivers need to watch the roads Wednesday morning. Houston is seeing anywhere from light drizzle south of I-10 to more heavy rain pushing north into the northeast counties as the rain continues to move away from us over the next few hours.

The roads will be wet most of the morning, so take a few extra minutes as you head out the door today.

Dense fog advisories are posted for some of our southwest counties until 10 a.m. Visibility is at 2 miles or less in many areas in these counties.

Temperatures are on the mild side, sitting in the mid-50s overall. Later Wednesday, expect to see the drizzle give way to a drier, cloudy afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.

Thursday temperatures will be in the low 60s, with winds between 20 and 30 mph.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cool with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s. The holiday weekend could see a slight warm-up with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

