Line of storms moves through Houston area, temps drop

HOUSTON - A line of storms has formed along the frontal boundary that is pushing into the Houston Metro, stretching from Palacios to Rosenberg to Jersey Village to Conroe and Livingston where rain rates of 1 inch per half hour have been observed.

Perhaps more importantly is the temperature drop on the back side of the front to 85 degrees at Hobby while it's 75 degrees in Tomball.

Flights at Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport were delayed due to the severe weather.

It's not at all certain this front will push through, but Sunday and Monday weather will be impacted by how close to the coast the front gets. Reduced rain chances for Sunday and Monday will likely be the result.

Tricky Forecast for sure. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton will have latest model run information at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Channel 2 News.

