Leslie becomes Tropical Storm over central Atlantic Ocean

At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Leslie was located near latitude 34.1 north, longitude 51.3 west. Leslie is moving toward the southwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A slower forward motion is anticipated by Sunday night, and Leslie is forecast to move very little on Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is possible over the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb (29.27 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

Surf: swells generated by Leslie will affect Bermuda, the east coast of the United States, and most of the greater and Lesser Antilles through the weekend. These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

