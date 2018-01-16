Icy conditions reported on Houston-area roads

Forecasters warned of icy roads as wintry weather moved into the Houston area on Tuesday.
Here is a list from Houston TranStar of roads where icy conditions are being reported:
- IH-45 Northbound at CALVARY RD in Montgomery County
- IH-45 Northbound at LAKE WOODLANDS DR/WOODSON in Montgomery County
- IH-45 Northbound at LONGSTREET RD in Montgomery County
- IH-45 Northbound at SHEPHERD HILLS RD in Montgomery County
- IH-69 Northbound at FM 1314 in Montgomery County
- US-290 Westbound at FM 1098 in Waller County
All HOV and HOT lanes are also closed, METRO reported.
SERVICE UPDATE: At this time, all METRO-operated HOV/HOT lanes are CLOSED. Bus Shuttles are available for the Purple Line. The Red Line is operating on a single-track. Updates will continue as the weather conditions change. ^B — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) January 16, 2018
