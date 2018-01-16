Weather

Icy conditions reported on Houston-area roads

Headline Goes Here
HOUSTON -
 

 

Forecasters warned of icy roads as wintry weather moved into the Houston area on Tuesday.

[CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR]

Here is a list from Houston TranStar of roads where icy conditions are being reported:

  •  IH-45 Northbound at CALVARY RD in Montgomery County
  •  IH-45 Northbound at LAKE WOODLANDS DR/WOODSON in Montgomery County    
  •  IH-45 Northbound at LONGSTREET RD in Montgomery County
  •  IH-45 Northbound at SHEPHERD HILLS RD in Montgomery County    
  •  IH-69 Northbound at FM 1314 in Montgomery County    
  •  US-290 Westbound at FM 1098 in Waller County

All HOV and HOT lanes are also closed, METRO reported.

 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.