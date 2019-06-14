Hot and humid: 5 things you need to know about Father's Day weekend weather

HOUSTON - A southeastern breeze will bring the humidity back to the area for Father's Day weekend and rain chances are back in the forecast.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's weather:

1) Humidity is back

Humidity has been low this work week, providing a rare June treat to Southeast Texas. As humidity returns, steamy weather will take over Houston.

2) Warm Mornings

With humidity back on Father’s Day weekend, say goodbye to the pleasant and dry mornings in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures in the 80s will kick start each day.

3) Hot Afternoons

Typical June heat has been around all week and will continue this weekend, but the surge in humidity will make temperatures feel like the upper 90s. Take it easy in the afternoon heat, staying hydrated and taking breaks while outside.

4) Scattered Afternoon Downpours

Although no large weather systems are moving through, midday and afternoon storms will be a daily occurrence. It is a great idea to check the radar before jumping into the pool.

5) Watching Saharan Dust for next week

Plumes of dust launch off the African coast multiple times each summer and eventually travel over the Atlantic through the Caribbean and into southeast Texas. Saharan dust produces hazy skies and it can irritate people who suffer from allergies and asthma. The first batch of Saharan dust for this season could arrive next week.

