HOUSTON - There have been reports of flooded streets and neighborhoods across the Houston area Thursday due to Imelda's impact.

We have gathered several social posts on what residents are saying about the flood event:

This Houston weather is straight up apocalyptic. Craziest storm I’ve heard. #houwx — cedoikawa (@cedoik5) September 19, 2019

#houwx wow look at this moisture pull coming off the GOM!!! Crazy.



Clouds moving so fast. Not good. pic.twitter.com/YKVCkxpnE5 — loon (@loon) September 19, 2019

The waters are rising in Houston. Brays Bayou is normally 15 feet lower. I had to turn back twice to avoid street flooding. pic.twitter.com/DhKPRfyq7E — George Baker (@Energia_com) September 19, 2019

Thought I wanted to live in Houston after graduation. ISSA NO for me dog, back to Dallas I go. I AM FLABBERGASTED pic.twitter.com/dgMT6Fj5R9 — Dried Chitterling Face Ass Hoe (@princessTAYLER) September 19, 2019

My heart breaks for Houston. So many just finished renovations from the aftermath Harvey. — xan 🦋 (@xandriaelise) September 19, 2019

Since moving to Houston 5 years ago the city is averaging a catastrophic flood per year. Gov. Abbott is failing Texas by ignoring climate change. https://t.co/LxtfFIc6uc — Q (@GameOverMike) September 19, 2019

