First hurricane forecast for 2018 season released

HOUSTON - The first forecast of the 2018 hurricane season was released Thursday.

Forecasters at Colorado State University’s Atmospheric Science Department said they expect a “slightly above average” season this year.

A total of 14 storms are forecast, with seven forecast to become hurricanes. Three are forecast to become major hurricanes, meaning a Category 3 storm or higher.

The forecast calls for a 38 percent chance of at least one major hurricane making landfall along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to Brownsville, Texas. The average risk is 30 percent.

The chance of at least one major hurricane making landfall on the entire U.S. coastline is 63 percent, according to the forecast. The average risk is 52 percent.

The forecast was announced at the National Tropical Weather Conference.

