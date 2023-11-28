Quiet and cool for now...

Tuesday’s Forecast:

Today and tomorrow temperatures climb to the mid-60s making for a delightfully cool feel. Winds are light today coming from the northeast ranging from 5-10ph.

Flood and severe weather threat Thursday:

I’m watching an area of low pressure off the west coast that potentially can bring tornadoes and heavy rain with a flood threat Thursday. The storm system will arrive Thursday morning. The highest chance of getting a tornado or two is midday to early afternoon. That is when wind shear is highest. We could also get 1 to 4 inches of rain. If that falls in a short amount of time we’ll get street flooding. We’ll monitor this storm system as it gets closer to SE Texas. For now, plan to make changes to your Thursday afternoon routine.

10-Day forecast:

We may get more rain Friday morning before the storm system completely moves out. I’ve made a change to the weekend forecast keeping us dry for now. We’ll keep you posted if this weekend forecast changes.

Hurricane season ends this week:

No tropical development is expected. It looks like Tammy will be the last named storm of the year.

