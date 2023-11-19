Sun to showers Sunday

Our weekend:

Early Sunday a dense fog advisory is in place. After that lifts out, sunshine kicks off the day before clouds increase through the afternoon. Sunday afternoon watching for showers to move in from the west. Don’t worry not a wash out, showers will be light and spotty in nature.

Warmer than normal with a Sunday sprinkle chance (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front Monday night:

A cold front moves through southeast Texas Monday night. This front will be swift but could pack a punch bringing a chance for an isolated strong thunderstorm that could bring heavy pockets of rain, strong winds. The best chance for severe weather is across east Texas into Louisiana. Tuesday morning drying in Houston with cold and breezy winds settling in.

Travel day Wednesday:

No issues traveling in Texas on Wednesday. If you are headed to the east coast there will be issues. Snow to the northeast, rain south of D.C. to Florida. The rest of the country looks good.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

For Thanksgiving we are expecting a delightful cool day with mostly cloudy skies with highs near 62 and a slight rain chance.

10-Day forecast:

We have a great weekend in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase to 40-50% Monday from a cold front. After the front we will see cool and dry weather for the holidays. We have a small chance of rain Thursday of next week, lasting through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean failed to develop into Tropical Storm Vince. The area of storms generated by the area of low pressure is now impacting Cuba and the Bahamas.

