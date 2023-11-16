Overcast skies with mist and drizzle this morning

Thursday’s Forecast:
Overnight thick, low clouds moved into most of SE Texas. Some of us will need the intermittent wipers for our ride to work. Don’t expect much sunshine today. And it will be cool, most of the day will be in the 60s.
Next three days:
Sunshine is back tomorrow with temperatures warming to the mid-70s.
Thanksgiving week:
Our next chance of rain is Sunday afternoon and a strong cold front is expected Monday. We’ll get a line of storms Monday afternoon from the front. This front will bring a Thanksgiving week cool down.
Thanksgiving Forecast:
For Thanksgiving we are expecting a delightful cool day with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.
10-Day forecast:
After Thanksgiving we have a small chance of rain Black Friday afternoon and Saturday of next week.
Tracking the Tropics:
A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 50% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days. It is moving toward Haiti and Cuba. There is a also a low chance for development off the mid-Atlantic. Neither is a threat to the Gulf Coast.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.