Gorgeous afternoons through Saturday

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Enjoy the next several days, our weather will be near perfect. Mornings start in the 50s with afternoon in the 70s. We don’t have any changes until late Sunday at the earliest.

Thanksgiving week:

A strong cold front moves through Monday. This front brings the potential for heavy rain and strong storms Monday afternoon. It will also bring a Thanksgiving week cool down.

10-Day forecast:

Our next small chance of rain is Sunday afternoon. We could get lingering ight rain Tuesday. Thanksgiving and Black Friday are expected to be dry.

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 50% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days. It is moving toward Haiti and Cuba. There is a also a low chance for development off the mid-Atlantic. Neither is a threat to the Gulf Coast.

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.