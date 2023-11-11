55º
Cool temps with chance for showers Veteran’s Day; Chilly feel to last through weekend

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Not much sun today but no reason not to celebrate our veterans this day! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saturday Hour by Hour Forecast:

Most of Friday night’s rain will stay hugging along the coast, but all of the area will stay chilly in the upper to mid 50s through the evening and into Saturday morning as well.

Slight rain chances for inland areas. Higher along the coast. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Veterans Day:

Veterans Day will be cool with highs in the lower 60s. There will be more rain likely again holding along the coast.

NE Wind and clouds will keep things cool and damp with a 20-30% rain chance for inland areas. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

We may get a short break from the rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another weather system moves Sunday night and will bring more rain through Tuesday.

Overcast and showery weekend ahead of a rainy Monday to start the week. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 30% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.

Slight chance of tropical development in Central America. Any development is forecast to be swept into the Atlantic. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

