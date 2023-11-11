Cool temps with chance for showers Veteran’s Day; Chilly feel to last through weekend

Saturday Hour by Hour Forecast:
Most of Friday night’s rain will stay hugging along the coast, but all of the area will stay chilly in the upper to mid 50s through the evening and into Saturday morning as well.
Veterans Day:
Veterans Day will be cool with highs in the lower 60s. There will be more rain likely again holding along the coast.
10-Day Forecast:
We may get a short break from the rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Another weather system moves Sunday night and will bring more rain through Tuesday.
Tracking the Tropics:
A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 30% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days.
