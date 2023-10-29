The cold front should be moving into the region by late this afternoon.

Sunday’s Forecast:

Sunday a sunny start ahead of a cold front with temperatures warming to the upper 80s during the afternoon. The strong north winds will bring a temperature tumble Sunday evening and increase shower chances. This front will lower temperatures to the 50s and 40s early next week.

Chill settles in Monday morning:

Many waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 40s Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures struggle to get to the mid 50s.

Halloween will be cold and windy, so make sure your costumes are warm!

Tracking the Tropics:

Tammy is now a Post- tropical storm but will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic. There is a new area of concern southeast of the Bahamas. any storm that develops will likely be short lived as it is swept up by a front and pushed into the Atlantic, BUT it bears watching. Tropical depression Nineteen-E will weaken over the next two to three days. For more on Hurricane Otis and the rapid intensification, check out Frank’s blog. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures are unseasonably warm Sunday before temperatures crash behind cold front Sunday evening. Best rain chances are Monday with clearing skies Tuesday afternoon. Trick-or treaters will need to bundle up as cold and windy weather sticks around Tuesday night.

