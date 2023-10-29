75º
Weather

Temperature Tumble Sunday

Colder for Halloween !

Anthony Yanez, Meteorologist

Justin Stapleton, Meteorologist

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Daji Aswad, Meteorologist / Reporter

The cold front should be moving into the region by late this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday’s Forecast:

Sunday a sunny start ahead of a cold front with temperatures warming to the upper 80s during the afternoon. The strong north winds will bring a temperature tumble Sunday evening and increase shower chances. This front will lower temperatures to the 50s and 40s early next week.

Look for warm Sunday temperatures ahead of cold front and rain. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Chill settles in Monday morning:

Many waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 40s Monday morning. Monday’s high temperatures struggle to get to the mid 50s.

Behind the cold front temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)
Cold front drops temperatures 30+ degrees from Sunday to Monday (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Halloween will be cold and windy, so make sure your costumes are warm!

Look for a chilly and windy Halloween (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Storm concerns still in place for east coast (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tammy is now a Post- tropical storm but will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic. There is a new area of concern southeast of the Bahamas. any storm that develops will likely be short lived as it is swept up by a front and pushed into the Atlantic, BUT it bears watching. Tropical depression Nineteen-E will weaken over the next two to three days. For more on Hurricane Otis and the rapid intensification, check out Frank’s blog. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures are unseasonably warm Sunday before temperatures crash behind cold front Sunday evening. Best rain chances are Monday with clearing skies Tuesday afternoon. Trick-or treaters will need to bundle up as cold and windy weather sticks around Tuesday night.

Last warm day for the week ahead as rain and cold push in tonight. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

