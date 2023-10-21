Challenging record highs today

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be a near perfect start to the day with comfortable temperatures before heading toward record high temperatures this afternoon.

A cool start to a near record finish this Saturday

Saturday’s Forecast:

Today will be hot with highs in the lower-90s, but a perfect day to visit the Energy Day STEM festival where there are many interactive projects!

A great day to experience STEM at Sam Houston Park!

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane Tammy is hitting the Leeward Islands with hurricane force winds and will then curve north and northeast. Tammy will not affect the lower-48, but Puerto Rico will see rough surf, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Hurricane Tammy continues northward track into open Atlantic.

Hurricane Norma is a major category 3 hurricane. It likely will make a direct hit on Cabo San Lucas early Sunday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.

Strong Hurricane Norma batters Mexican coast.

10-Day Forecast:

A good end of the week for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and heating up through today. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Monday through Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and into next Saturday.

Warm start to what will be a mostly much needed wet week ahead.