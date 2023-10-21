Challenging record highs today

Today’s Forecast:
Today will be a near perfect start to the day with comfortable temperatures before heading toward record high temperatures this afternoon.
Saturday’s Forecast:
Today will be hot with highs in the lower-90s, but a perfect day to visit the Energy Day STEM festival where there are many interactive projects!
Tracking the Tropics:
Hurricane Tammy is hitting the Leeward Islands with hurricane force winds and will then curve north and northeast. Tammy will not affect the lower-48, but Puerto Rico will see rough surf, heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
Hurricane Norma is a major category 3 hurricane. It likely will make a direct hit on Cabo San Lucas early Sunday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.
10-Day Forecast:
A good end of the week for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and heating up through today. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Monday through Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and into next Saturday.