A perfect fall Sunday!

Sunday Morning:

Temperatures lower to the 50s Sunday morning! Get ready for the sweaters. This is our first time in the 50s since May 1st.

In the 50s for the first time since May 1st!

We should see more sunshine Sunday afternoon but areas around the coast will still likely fight some thicker clouds as a weak system brings them in from the Valley. Otherwise, highs will be very comfortable in the mid to upper 70s! Great Astros Street Fest Weather ahead of game two of the American League Divisional Playoff game with the Minnesota Twins.

Sunday Afternoon

Great weather for the Astros-Twins game and street fest today!

Tracking the Tropics:

Philippe has been downgraded to a remnant low. It will bring rain to the northeastern United States Sunday morning. A disorganized area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean has an 80% chance to become Sean in the next seven days.

Another big chance for the next named storm this week but it will stay in the Atlantic.

10-Day Forecast:

After a fantastic feel this weekend, we warm up quickly Monday. Tuesday I’m already tracking rain moving in from Mexico. Our next cold front arrives Friday and will bring another beautiful weekend. Plus, we’ll have mostly clear skies for the partial eclipse Saturday.