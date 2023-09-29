Record high temperatures... but a cool down is around the corner

Friday’s Forecast:

We have one more hot and humid weekend where we’ll challenge record highs. The record today is 96° from 2011. Tomorrow it’s 95° from 1998. I have highs today through Sunday of 96°. There will be showers along our coastal cities. The chance of rain moving north of I-10 is small.

Hot weather is expected for the festival that runs through Sunday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There will be a few coastal showers today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our first fall cold front expected next week:

This is the news we’ve been waiting for. A real fall cold front moves into SE Texas Thursday of next week. We will have the chance for heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Highs will go from the mid-90s to the 80s and mornings will go from the 70s to 60s. You are going to love this!

Widespread rain possible Thursday October 5th (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe drifts west through and weakens as it approaches Puerto Rico. Rina formed Thursday morning and will make a turn north early next week. All is quiet in the Gulf.

Philippe and Rina both weakening (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. The start of October is also hot! Our front is expected to move in Thursday of next week bringing much needed rainfall and a taste of Autumn.