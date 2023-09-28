One more day of storms and then record high temps

We're watching how cool it will get in Houston next weekend

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will be similar to Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures heat up to the mid-90s. Tomorrow and this weekend temperatures climb to 96°, challenging record highs! We have no major changes to this forecast through Tuesday of next week.

Record highs possible tomorrow and Saturday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our first real fall cold front expected next week:

Before I talk about this let me say... Usually when we see our first strong cold front moving into the state of Texas the forecast is not accurate. The reason is the cool air has a hard time making it all the way through SE Texas. This is for the first front only. Once the cool air moves in, it always moves in once a front moves through. The the question is, how cool will it get next weekend. Right now I have rain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday of next week. And a slight cool down Saturday. I’ll keep you posted on this forecast because it will change.

Cool air to the north of us (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Right now the coolest air is to the north of us (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe drifts west through Tuesday and weakens as it approaches Puerto Rico. The close proximity to the storms to the east are making this area slow to form. All is quiet in the Gulf.

Philippe and another disturbance slowly drifting west (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. The start of October is also hot! The front is expected to move in Friday of next week. I don’t think the coldest air making it all the way to SE Texas. But I do have a cool down.