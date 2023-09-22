Summer pattern through Sunday!

Friday’s Forecast:
It is going to be a humid and hot Friday. We’ll climb to the mid-90s in the afternoon with a heat index around 104°. There is a 30% chance of a few storms this afternoon.
Drought update:
We did not get a lot of improvement from our ongoing drought from the rain last week. The areas southeast of Houston that recieved 3″-7″ of rain erased the exception drought and are now in the extreme drough category. We still need 12″-15″ of rain to erase the drought in Southeast Texas.
Rain possible through Tuesday:
For almost the first time this summer, we have sea breeze storms possible through the weekend. These hit and miss storms will bring much needed rain Through Sunday. A front could bring more rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain totals range from a half inch to two inches through Tuesday.
Tracking the Tropics:
The area we’ve been watching off the SE coast is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm late Friday into Saturday on the North Carolina coast line. This storm will continue up the coast through the weekend bringing rough seas, elevated rip current risk, heavy rainfall and intense winds.
The storms in the Atlantic Ocean have an 80% chance of becoming Ophelia or Phillippe in the next day or two.
10-Day Forecast:
Rain chances through the weekend are small, but we may get a passing sea breeze shower or storm through Sunday. We’re watching a front that will bring rain Monday and Tuesday. It will not lower temperatures dramatically. In fact, it may not move all the way through which would keep the humidity around through Sunday of next week.