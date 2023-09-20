Humidity back today!

Wednesday’s Forecast:

After a couple of dry feeling days, the humidity is back this Wednesday. We’re starting the day with a warmer temperature. We’ll climb to the mid-90s this afternoon with a heat index around 100°. Our first small chance of rain is tomorrow.

Temperatures climb to the mid-90s with a heat index of 100° (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Mid 90s with humidity (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico is storm free, but there are a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic. Nigel is a category 2 hurricane. It will move north through the Atlantic - not making a direct hit on the U.S. or Canada. There is another area to watch in the Atlantic which has a 70% chance to become Ophelia in the next few days.

Nigel and soon to be Ophelia (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The area off the SE coast currently has a low chance for tropical development. The warm Atlantic waters could aid in tropical development. It will impact the Georgia/Carolina coast lines Friday and this weekend with heavy rain.

30% chance this area becomes a tropical system. It will bring heavy rain to the east coast. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Rain chances this week are small but we may get a passing sea breeze shower or storm by the coast Thursday-Sunday. We’re watching a front that will bring rain Monday and Tuesday. It will not lower temperatures. In fact, it may not move all the way through which would keep the humidity around through Friday of next week.